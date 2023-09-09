SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.53 and last traded at $118.53. Approximately 26,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 278,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

SiTime Trading Down 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $385,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $131,088.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $385,800.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $4,604,499 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

