Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SKE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on Skeena Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Skeena Resources Company Profile

TSE SKE opened at C$6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$545.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$10.38.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.