Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
SKE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 target price on Skeena Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Skeena Resources Company Profile
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
