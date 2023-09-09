Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,020 shares during the period. Skyline Champion makes up about 1.8% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $40,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SKY traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,779. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,059.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

