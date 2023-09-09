Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 1.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,269,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,105,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 682,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,680,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

