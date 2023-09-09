Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Smartsheet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.