Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

