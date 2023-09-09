Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.30 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

