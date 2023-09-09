Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

