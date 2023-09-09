Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

