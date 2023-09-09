Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $2,314,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $259.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $200.75 and a one year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.74.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total transaction of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,471. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

