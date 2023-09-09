Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

