Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$219.40 and last traded at C$219.40. 44 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$224.72.
Sofina Société Anonyme Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$219.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$220.18.
Sofina Société Anonyme Company Profile
Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture and LBO investments. The firm primarily invests in portfolio of companies that engages in digital transformation, consumer & retail, education, healthcare, energy and services, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital, satellite operations, industry, finance companies, and financial services worldwide.
