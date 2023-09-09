Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

