S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.9% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,889 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.71. The company had a trading volume of 864,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

