SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.87. 2,444,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,313. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

