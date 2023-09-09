SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $195,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,293,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,148. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.69.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

