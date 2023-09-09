SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Raised by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,353,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 69,759 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 910,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,502,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

