SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $66,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

XBI opened at $78.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.