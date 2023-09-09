Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,821.25 ($73.52).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($145.24) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,265 ($53.86) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($43.62) per share, for a total transaction of £99,233.42 ($125,326.37). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,882 shares of company stock worth $9,953,414. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,324 ($41.98) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,576.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,427.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,565.73. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($33.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($49.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

