Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,444,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 188,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

