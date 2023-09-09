Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) EVP Steven P. Rasche Buys 3,100 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $95,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Spire Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.28 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spire

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.