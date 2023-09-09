Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $310.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.75 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.20)-($0.05) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Stories

