Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 41,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 18,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.