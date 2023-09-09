Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total transaction of $463,481.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ademir Sarcevic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standex International alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of Standex International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55.

Standex International Stock Down 2.5 %

SXI stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average is $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $168.81.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 205.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXI

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.