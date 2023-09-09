Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Set at C$99.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$99.00 price objective on Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$94.30.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$89.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of C$9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. Stantec has a one year low of C$58.88 and a one year high of C$92.51.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.0703405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

