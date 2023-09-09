Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lowered by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

