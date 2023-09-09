Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,598,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.55 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

