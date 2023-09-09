StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder James Lim Sells 18,466 Shares

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,880,813.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, James Lim sold 710 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $22,031.30.

On Thursday, August 31st, James Lim sold 634 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $19,660.34.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90 and a beta of 1.40. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on StepStone Group

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.