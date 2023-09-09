StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $33.60 Average PT from Analysts

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.06 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.81 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,725.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,880,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,984 shares of company stock worth $746,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in StepStone Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,495,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 696,286 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

