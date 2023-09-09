Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

STC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of STC opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $549.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,175 shares in the company, valued at $677,894.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 2,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 117,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

