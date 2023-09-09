StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

