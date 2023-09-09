StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
