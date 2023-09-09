StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LODE opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.02. Comstock has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 79.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

