StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

