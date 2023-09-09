StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
