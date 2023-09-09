StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

