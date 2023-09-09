StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 3,732.6 %
NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
