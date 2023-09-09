StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Up 3,732.6 %

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.