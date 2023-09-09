StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.