StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
LEDS stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
