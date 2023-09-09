StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.4 %

LEDS stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

