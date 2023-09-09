StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.54.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
