StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.