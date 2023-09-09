StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGZ opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

