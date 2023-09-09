StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

