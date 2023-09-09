StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,186 shares of company stock worth $7,884,402. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

