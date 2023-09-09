StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.