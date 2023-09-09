StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
