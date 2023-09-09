StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

