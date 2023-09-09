StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EKSO stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

