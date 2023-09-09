StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVP

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

RVP stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.