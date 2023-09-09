StockNews.com Upgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

