StockNews.com Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MESO. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Mesoblast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,061.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

