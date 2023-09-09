Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 242.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $289.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

