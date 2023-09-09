Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $315.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $310.00.

SYK has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $289.54 on Tuesday. Stryker has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,865,989,000 after purchasing an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

