Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Summit Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.77.

SUM opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 50.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,646,000 after purchasing an additional 882,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 44.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 209,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

